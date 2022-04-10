IndiGo ranked 6th largest carrier in the world by passenger volume in OAG Frequency & Capacity Statistics for March 2022

National : India’s leading carrier – IndiGo has been ranked the 6th largest airline by passenger volume in the OAG Frequency & Capacity Statistics for March 2022. According to the report, IndiGo had carried more than 2.02 million passengers in the month, as per data collected till 28 March 2022), which the highest for any carrier in Asia.

OAG also called out IndiGo as the fastest growing airlines in the world, with a frequency increase of 41.3% in the month. The report also ranks IndiGo among the Top 10 airlines in the world by seat capacity for the month of March 2022.

The OAG Frequency & Capacity Statistics data lists the 20 largest global airlines by flights based monthly, in addition to statistics on airport and route capacities. IndiGo is the only Indian airline to feature in this list.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Wholetime Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “It is exciting to see IndiGo among the top airlines in the world. It also is a moment of pride for India, and a strong indicator that the nation is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic. With the easing of restrictions around the world, we look forward to opening more routes and frequencies. This will allow an even greater number of passengers to experience an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine.”

In addition to the capacity increase in March 2022, IndiGo has recently announced the re-introduction of scheduled operations of more than 150 international flights from various airports in India in April. IndiGo has also added several new routes to its domestic network.