IndiGo operated special charter flights from UAE, Oman and Maldives to repatriate more than 1K stranded Indian nationals

New Delhi: In its endeavour to support the nation and bring Indian citizens back to the country, IndiGo operated six special international charter flights since the beginning of June. The IndiGo flight 6E 9092 from Male to Delhi transferred a total of 171 passengers on June 03 and June 04; flight 6E 9174 from Dubai to Delhi brought back 170 Indian citizens on June 04. On June 05, flight 6E 9235 from Muscat to Lucknow and flight 6E 9972 from Muscat to Gaya transferred 167 and 166 passengers respectively and on June 06 an IndiGo flight transferred 177 passengers from Muscat to Kozhikode. The charter flights were operated while observing all precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We feel honoured as we continue to contribute towards the repatriation efforts to bring back stranded Indian citizens in these tough times. We would like to thank our government for allowing IndiGo to operate these international repatriation flights, ensuring a safe return of Indian citizens. We further look forward to contributing to the country in every way possible in these trying times”.

The repatriation flights assisted in seamless and safe return total 1,022 Indian citizens, including 170 from UAE, 342 from Maldives, and 510 from Muscat.

Related

comments