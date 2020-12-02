IndiGo on a strong recovery path; resumes operation of 1000 daily flights

New Delhi: Progressing towards strong recovery on the back of strengthening confidence in air travel, IndiGo, India’s largest airline, touched a milestone of operation of 1000 daily flights to and from 59 domestic and 06 international destinations. The flights include scheduled commercial operations and air bubble flights. IndiGo has been operating these flights while adhering to all the precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience on-board a lean, clean flying machine.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “From zero domestic and international operations to now operating 1000 scheduled commercial flights daily, we have indeed come a long way since we resumed operations post the lockdown. Our tireless efforts to provide a safe and hygienic experience and awareness campaigns are bearing fruit, as seen in the form of steadily increasing demand for air travel. We are currently operating at around 70% of our pre-covid capacity and we hope that the growth will continue into 2021. We wish to thank all our customers for the confidence and trust that they have placed on our airline and we thank all our employees for rising to the occasion of delivering superior levels of customer service under these challenging circumstances. We will continue to adapt our business to the needs of the hour, and we look forward to achieving more milestones in the coming months”.

IndiGo has already operated 1,00,000 flights between May 25, 2020 and November 11, 2020, including all domestic and international flights. Currently the airline is operating between 100 – 130 scheduled flights from three key metro cities – Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In addition, IndiGo is operating passenger and CarGo charter flights across domestic and international markets.

