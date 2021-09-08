IndiGo leads average On-Time Performance over the last one year

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading airline has recorded the highest average On-Time-Performance over the last one year, according to the reports released by DGCA. The airline has been an excellent performer consecutively for the past 12 months, with the highest average OTP of 97.06% across four key metro cities – Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. According to the reports, IndiGo registered highest OTP (above 98%) in August, September 2020 and April, May, June 2021.

Mr. Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to be setting a benchmark in On-Time-Performance amongst scheduled commercial carriers in the country, despite the size of our operations. I would like to thank the operations teams for delivering an excellent performance every day for the past 12 months. Reflecting on the 15 years of our remarkable journey, one thing that remains constant has been our simple promise of being on-time, offering low fares and providing a safe and hassle-free service. We are committed to continue serving our customers On-Time on our Lean Clean Flying Machines.”