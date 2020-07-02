IndiGo launches Tough Cookie campaign to thank medical frontline warriors

New Delhi: At a time when the country is grappling with the most unprecedented pandemic of our times, IndiGo has launched ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day to express gratitude towards the tireless commitment and service being given by the medical fraternity to the nation and humanity. As part of the campaign, IndiGo will provide up to 25% Tough Cookie discount on the airfares to the nurses and doctors who have serviced in these challenging times. As part of the initiative, IndiGo will track the Tough Cookie journey to make it special every step of the way, starting from a complementary cookie tin at check-in, welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special Tough Cookie sticker on the PPE and in-flight announcement giving them a warm welcome on-board.

The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as a proof of their identity. The discount will be offered while booking through IndiGo’s website, valid for sale and travel from July 01, 2020 till December 31, 2020.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “At IndiGo, we understand and respect the commitment that India’s frontline workers have shown during these challenging times. This campaign is our way of expressing profound gratitude for the services of the medical community in the nation. This is a heartfelt gesture for frontline medical workers everywhere – the undisputed heroes of 2020 – and a small way for us to demonstrate our support and thanks for their indispensable efforts.”

The ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign has been conceptualised to thank the frontline workers who are constantly putting themselves at risk to save lives and contribute in our battle against COVID-19. The campaign is conceptualised on the back of the initiative to express our gratitude to the frontline workers. IndiGo will run a 360-degree campaign on multiple platforms including Print, OOH, PR, social media, along with other on ground and in-flight activations to promote the initiative, which will go on till the year end. Content including interesting videos, static creatives, giphys, will be published across social media platforms to engage customers and create awareness around the service provided by the medical fraternity. Here’s to the brave hearts, the fearless, and the selfless – our doctors and nurses – a grand IndiGo salute to these Tough Cookies!

