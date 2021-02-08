IndiGo kickstarts Goa Carnival under ‘India by IndiGo’ campaign

New Delhi: Spreading festive cheer as part of its ‘India by IndiGo’ campaign, India’s leading carrier, IndiGo has revved up for the Goa Carnival starting February 07 to February 16. A cultural expedition to celebrate the diverse Indian culture, the campaign was launched with the colourful festival of Durga Puja in October, followed by Diwali and Christmas in November and December, respectively. IndiGo is celebrating the Goa Carnival at five of its stations including Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We have been celebrating India’s cultural diversity and vivaciousness over the last few months through the ‘India by IndiGo’ campaign. We kickstarted this campaign to bring about the much-needed cheer for our customers travelling during the festive season and beyond, with celebratory dances, music, food, motifs, and traditional costumes that signify the festival mood in full swing. From Durga Puja through Diwali, Christmas and now Goa Carnival, we wholeheartedly welcome our customers to celebrate with us as they travel onboard our lean, clean, flying machine”.

The celebrations during the Goa Carnival will include local Goan dance at the airport, with staff dressed in traditional clothing and boarding announcements will be made in Konkani and English. Temporary hand paint activity for passengers, distribution of masks for kids and a photo booth for pictures in traditional clothes and masks have been organised at the airports. Additionally, special Goan food menu has been introduced as part of 6E tiffin including Veg and non-veg Xacuti which will be available exclusively on flights between Goa and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for travel dates between Feb 12 to Feb 17, available via pre-booking on IndiGo website. The campaign is being promoted across OOH and activations in these five airports and all digital channels including the website, social media and emailers.