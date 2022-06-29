IndiGo introduces additional flights on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, announced additional frequencies between Delhi- Leh, Delhi-Srinagar, and Lucknow-Pantnagar effective from July 01 and July 15, 2022, respectively. The Delhi-Leh flight will operate daily at 4:20am from July 01 and will operate at 4:30am from August 01, 2022. To cater to the high demand IndiGo will be adding two additional daily flights for Srinagar from the period between 01 July till 11 August 2022, departing from Delhi at 05:20 and 21:30 and from Srinagar at 07:20 and 23:15. These flights will strengthen IndiGo’s network in northern India.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to strengthen our network by adding frequencies on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes, catering to increased demand for travel to Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir. Delhi – Leh is one of the most popular routes and we have been witnessing high demand on this route, with this new addition we will have 3 daily flights from Delhi. We are getting a good response to our Lucknow- Pantnagar flight and with the increase in frequency, this flight would now operate five days a week. These new frequencies will not only promote tourism, trade, and commerce in the states, but also make travel affordable to these destinations through additional capacity. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across wide network, onboard our lean clean flying machines.”

These flights will cater to leisure travelers who constantly look for offbeat locations with affordable flying options. Increased connectivity to Leh will enhance the tourist impressions in serene destinations like the Royal Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa, Pangong Tso Lake, Khardung La Pass, Thiksey Monastery, Nubra Valley, Hemis National Park, Hemis Monastery, Triveni Floating Market, Magnetic Hill, Phugtal Monastery and Chadar Trek. Enhanced accessibility to Pantnagar will significantly reduce the time taken to reach tourist destinations like Ranikhet, Mukteshwar, Mussoorie, Almora, Kausani, Ramgarh, Munsiyari, Abott Mount, Chaukari, Lohaghat, Berinag, and Jeolikot. Strengthening access to Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir would provide tourists with increased on-time access to landmark destinations like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Aru Valley, Dal Lake, Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden and Betaab Valley.