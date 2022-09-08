IndiGo inaugurates upgraded aircraft on Delhi-Gwalior route

New Delhi: In-line with its vision to further strengthen domestic connectivity, India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, today announced upgradation of aircraft from ATR to Airbus on Delhi- Gwalior route, starting from September 8, 2022. The upgraded aircraft was inaugurated today at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Terminal, Gwalior Airport.

The ceremony at the airport was graced by the dignitaries from the Government of Madhya Pradesh including Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Shri Tulsiram Silawat, Hon’ble Minister of Water Resources and Fisheries, Smt. Imarti Devi, Hon’ble Minister of Women and Child Development, Shri Bharat Singh Kushwah, Hon’ble Minister of Horticulture and Food Processing and Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, Hon’ble Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha, amongst others.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to upgrade the deployment of aircraft from ATR to Airbus on Delhi- Gwalior connection, with support from Ministry of Civil Aviation and Government of Madhya Pradesh. We have observed increase in demand on Delhi- Gwalior sector and this upgradation will also result in increased capacity on this route. We are confident that with the enhanced capacity, more customers will be able to take these flights connecting the two cities rich in culture heritage and tourist attractions. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across wide network, onboard our lean clean flying machines.”

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.