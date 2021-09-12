IndiGo felicitated as a Prestigious Brand of India 2020-21 by Herald Global and BARC Asia

New Delhi: India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, has been recognized as one of the top 50 Prestigious Brands of India 2020-21 by Herald Global and BARC Asia. IndiGo has been awarded the recognition for having demonstrated a vision to create the future, adopting a combination of state-of-the-art products & services, and helping to transform the Indian economy.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are honoured to be recognised as one of the top Prestigious Brands of India 2020-21 by Herald Global and BARC Asia. This award is a testimony of the progress on our mission to augment economic growth by providing air connectivity and affordable air fares, thereby promoting trade, tourism, and mobility. While consistently delivering on our values of on-time performance and safe & hassle-free travel experience, we are committed to building the best air transportation system in the world.”

The brands were judged in a 3 phased manner where phase one comprised of secondary research by evaluating the industry reports, market surveys, brand reports and any other relevant available source of industry information listing 500 brands. In the second phase, the brands got shortlisted after an in-depth primary survey conducted among the target audience. While the third and final phase included research by a research agency to come up with top 50 brands with highest ratings.