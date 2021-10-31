IndiGo expands regional presence, commences 6 new flights from Indore

New Delhi: In-line with its vision to strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, commenced its new direct flights from Indore to Prayagraj, Jodhpur, and Surat, effective October 31, 2021. The new route was inaugurated today with lamp lighting at the Indore airport as well as Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi. The ceremony was graced by Honourable Union Minister for Civil Aviation – Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia (virtually), Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh – Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan (virtually-TBC), and other eminent dignitaries from Indore at the airport. The addition of routes from Indore is a part of IndiGo’s strategy to enhance connectivity to central India.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to launch new routes from Indore to 3 different states, which will augment inter and intra-regional accessibility. We believe that the travel and aviation sector is on the cusp of a turnaround post the pandemic. Direct connectivity from Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, to the political, tourist and business centres of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, will cater to the regional travel demand while promoting trade, tourism, and mobility. We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine.”

IndiGo operates a total of 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh, including connections from Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.