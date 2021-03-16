IndiGo expands regional presence, announces Rajkot as its new destination

New Delhi: In its bid to strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, announced Rajkot as its next destination on the 6E network. The airline will operate direct flights from Rajkot to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad as part of its summer 2021 schedule, w.e.f March 28, 2021. These new connections will strengthen connectivity between Rajkot and the key metro cities in the country, while fulfilling the demand for enhanced connectivity.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce Rajkot as our new domestic destination to strengthen regional connectivity. Rajkot, known for its casting and forging industries, is one of the prime industrial centres in Gujarat. Increased connectivity to Saurashtra’s financial capital will boost trade, commerce, and tourism in the region. IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine”.