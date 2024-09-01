IndiGo expands 6E network with direct flights between 34th International destination, Jaffna and Chennai

Daily direct operations begin from September 01, 2024

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading airline, takes off to its newest international destination, Jaffna starting today. Jaffna is IndiGo’s second destination in Sri Lanka after Colombo and marks the 34th international and 122nd overall destination in its rapidly expanding 6E network.

This strategic route will strengthen the cultural and trade ties between India and Sri Lanka that have been marked by cooperation in the fields of commerce, infrastructure development and air connectivity. Beyond its economic impact, this air link will be a cultural and social bridge, fostering people-to-people connections, making it easier for families to reunite, students to access education, and tourists to discover Jaffna’s unique heritage. This accessibility also extends to healthcare and cultural exchanges, enriching the lives of people on both sides of the Palk Strait.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce the commencement of our operations to Jaffna, our latest destination in Sri Lanka. This short but a significant flight is a strategic addition, which is poised to further enhance trade and tourism between India and Sri Lanka. The new daily direct flights from Chennai to Jaffna promises a shorter travel time of just 75 minutes, reflecting our unwavering commitment to providing superior connectivity and a diverse range of destinations. At IndiGo we remain dedicated to delivering on our promise of affordable, on-time, courteous & hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

The demand for travel between Chennai and Jaffna is evident, with over 21,000 passengers flying the route in just nine months last year. IndiGo’s new direct flight provides a timely boost to this resurgence, offering seamless connectivity and tapping into a key market for Sri Lanka’s tourism revival. India and Sri Lanka share a rich legacy of intellectual, cultural, religious and trade relations spanning over 2,500 years.

Jaffna, a city located in the northern province of Sri Lanka, is a destination that boasts a rich history and cultural significance. Its vibrant Tamil heritage is reflected in its traditions, festivals, and historical landmarks, showcasing the resilience and diversity of its people. Visitors can explore iconic sites such as the Jaffna Fort, which serves as an architectural testament to the region’s colonial past, and the Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil, a revered Hindu temple that holds both religious and cultural importance.

The community’s resilience, combined with its cultural treasures and culinary delights, makes Jaffna a must-visit destination for travellers seeking an authentic and enriching experience.