IndiGo enhances international capacity to Central Asia, increases frequency to Tashkent, Almaty, and Tbilisi

Owing to the growing demand for international travel this year, IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announced doubling of flights from Delhi to Almaty and Tbilisi starting on August 16, 2024, and to Tashkent starting on August 17, 2024. The airline will then operate daily flights from Tashkent, Almaty, and Tbilisi, up from the previous schedule of 4 flights per week to Tashkent and 3 flights per week to Almaty and Tbilisi.

IndiGo had started operations to Tashkent, Almaty, and Tbilisi in 2023, and the announcement of these additional flights reflects IndiGo’s proactive approach to expanding capacity on international routes. This move will further strengthen trade, tourism and mobility, while offering more choice to customers to travel between India and Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia. With this development, IndiGo now operates daily flights to all four Central Asian destinations: Tashkent, Almaty, Tbilisi, and Baku.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce additional flights to Tashkent, Almaty, and Tbilisi from Delhi. These new flights have been announced to cater to the increasing demand for outbound and leisure travel to these destinations. With this, IndiGo now operates daily flights to all four of our Central Asian destinations: Tashkent, Almaty, Tbilisi, and Baku. The launch of these flights signifies IndiGo’s dedication towards connecting people and places, fostering global connections, and enriching travel adventures. As India’s leading airline, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver an affordable, punctual, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s captivating capital, is renowned for its vibrant cultural scene, boasting fascinating museums and exhibition halls with diverse collections and expositions. Paying homage to the nation’s history, the State Museum of History traces Uzbekistan’s evolution from the early Palaeolithic period to the present day. The Amir Timur Museum houses precious manuscripts, weapons, and other relics from the Timurid dynasty. Tashkent’s skyline is graced by the Tashkent Tower, offering breathtaking city views from its observation deck. Visitors can explore an array of historical and cultural landmarks, including the bustling Chorsu Bazaar, the graceful Minor Mosque, the artistic Museum of Applied Arts, and the monumental Amir Temur Square, among other attractions.

Almaty, the biggest city in Kazakhstan, attracts thousands of visitors with its beautiful blend of nature and city life. Surrounded by the Trans-Ili Alatau Mountains, Almaty offers stunning sceneries and breathtaking views. The Medeu Ice-skating Rink and Shymbulak Ski Resort are two of the most visited attractions in Almaty. The city also boasts numerous museums, theatres, and parks, making it a perfect place for relaxing walks and enjoyment. As a significant economic hub in Central Asia, Almaty’s main industries include finance, technology, education, and tourism.

The capital of Georgia, Tbilisi’s charm lies in its captivating blend of history, culture, and modernity. The city’s architectural beauty is a mix of ancient wonders and contemporary structures. Tourists can explore iconic landmarks such as the Narikala Fortress, the historic Old Town with its sulphur baths, and the magnificent Holy Trinity Cathedral. Moreover, the city’s dynamic industries contribute to its reputation as a cultural and economic center, offering exciting opportunities for creativity, business, and growth.

