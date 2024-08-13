IndiGo Enhances Connectivity to Singapore, Kuwait, and Colombo: Perfect for Business and Leisure Travel Starting October’24

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced a new route and additional frequencies to enhance international connectivity from prominent commercial and tourist hubs across states in South and Central India, starting October 2024.

New Flights: IndiGo launches daily direct Coimbatore-Singapore flight, from Oct 27

Additional Frequencies: Chennai to Singapore and Colombo starting from Oct 15, and Mumbai-Kuwait from Oct 29

These new routes and frequencies aim to enhance international connectivity and bolster mobility between the commercial hubs in Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, considering the increased demand for business and leisure travel from the states. The addition of these flights will provide travellers with more options to explore these vibrant tourist and economic hubs in Southeast Asia and Middle East during the upcoming festive season and holiday travel months.

With the launch of these new routes and frequencies, IndiGo now provides 908 direct flights a week from Chennai to 48 destinations, 141 weekly flights from Coimbatore to 7 destinations, and 1292 weekly flights from Mumbai to 72 destinations.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to further enhance our international connectivity with new / direct additional flights to Singapore, Colombo and Kuwait. With introduction of these flights IndiGo now offers increased connectivity to Singapore (72 flights a week) from 9 cities in India, to Colombo (37 flights a week) from 4 cities in India, and to Kuwait (34 flights a week) from 5 cities in India. These new routes and additional frequencies foster stronger economic and cultural ties and unlock new avenues for trade, tourism, and collaboration. As India’s preferred carrier, we are committed to offering on-time, affordable, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network.”

Singapore, also referred to as the “Lion City” and the “Garden City,” boasts a unique fusion of culture, continental cuisine, customs, and traditions. The well-known Merlion Park, Gardens by the Bay, Universal Studios, SEA Aquarium, Marina Bay Sands Skypark, Botanical Gardens, Singapore Flyer, Night Safari Nocturnal Wildlife Park, and numerous other attractions draw visitors from all over the world to Singapore. From the bustling streets of Chinatown to the trendy cafes and boutiques of Tiong Bahru, there is something for everyone in this vibrant city-state.

Colombo, the bustling capital of Sri Lanka, is a vibrant coastal city where history, culture, and modernity intertwine. Explore colonial-era landmarks like the Galle Face Green and the Old Dutch Hospital, now transformed into trendy restaurants and shops. Immerse yourself in the spiritual heart of the city at the Gangaramaya Temple, or wander through the bustling Pettah Market, a sensory overload of colours, aromas, and local life. From its golden beaches and delicious cuisine to its friendly people and rich heritage, Colombo offers a captivating glimpse into the soul of Sri Lanka.

Kuwait boasts a rich history and has seen rapid development, especially after the discovery of oil in the 20th century. Even the airports in Kuwait are a justification of how the country has developed positively in terms of tourism. As Kuwait serves as a major reservoir of oil, many passengers visit the place for commercial reasons. The iconic Kuwait Towers and the remarkable Liberation Tower symbolise the nation’s progress and architectural prominence. Some key tourist attractions in the city include Hawalli, Salmiyah, Jahra, Safat, and more. Moreover, the warmth and hospitality of its people, known for their friendliness and generosity, add to Kuwait’s fame as a welcoming and inclusive destination.

With the presence of major automobile manufacturing units and allied industries around the city, Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is also called the ‘Detroit of India’. From the resplendent classical dance form of Bharatnatyam, the rich flavours of its iconic cuisine to the lustrous silk sarees and the gorgeous temples and churches, Chennai caters to the needs of all kinds of travellers. Some of the most preferred tourist attractions in the city include, Santhome Basilica church, Fort St. George, Government Museum, Marina beach, Pulicat Lake, St. Mary’s church, and Valluvar Kottam Kodambakkam.

Surrounded by the Western Ghats, Coimbatore is a vibrant city in Tamil Nadu. Renowned for its textile industry, Coimbatore tourism blends modernity with tradition. The Vellingiri Hill Temple and the ancient Perur Pateeswarar Temple add to its cultural richness. The city’s cuisine, including its famous South Indian dosas and filter coffee, is a gastronomic delight.

Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay, is the financial capital of India and one of the most populous cities in the world. Located on the west coast of India, along the Arabian Sea, Mumbai is the heart of the Bollywood film industry and a hub for commerce, fashion, and entertainment. The city’s skyline is a mix of colonial-era buildings, modern skyscrapers, and bustling streets that reflect its dynamic and diverse culture. As the economic powerhouse of the country, Mumbai attracts millions of migrants seeking opportunities, which contributes to its vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere.