IndiGo connects Red Fort to Belagavi fort with daily direct connections

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced the launch of daily direct connectivity between Delhi and Belagavi (also known as Belgaum/ Belgaon), effective October 05, 2023. This newly established route will fortify point-to-point connectivity and elevate connectivity between northern and southern India. As the oldest airport in the north of Karnataka, Belagavi Airport represents a notable stride in strengthening regional connectivity and providing options for both business and leisure travelers.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce new direct flights between Belagavi and Delhi, providing a seamless connection between the two cities. Located in Karnataka, Belagavi, also known as Belgaum, reflects a medley of cultures and traditions with an enviable heritage, attracting tourists throughout the year. We continue to deliver on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued customers.”

Nestled between the modern, vibrant, tree-lined British Cantonment and the ancient town area where cotton and silk weavers flourish, Belagavi stands as a testament to both tradition and progress. It is situated in the northern part of the state, at the foothills of Karnataka’s Western Ghats. The city is known for its rich legacy, magical landscapes, ancient forts, temples, churches, and monuments, which adds an extra layer of historical charm to its diverse attractions and was also known as the ‘Bamboo village’. Beyond the fortress walls, a myriad of temples and churches awaits exploration, offering a rich tapestry of religious and cultural experiences. At the foothills of the Sahyadri mountain range of Western Ghats, Belagavi rests with flowing rivers, waterfalls, and lush green landscapes with forests as well as several striking temples of rich diversity.

These flights will benefit people looking to travel to newer destinations during the upcoming festive season. For those seeking further exploration, a mere 2-hour road trip from Belagavi leads to Hubballi, a small town in Karnataka renowned for hosting Ganesh Chaturthi in its grandest form. This celebration offers a unique opportunity to witness the festive spirit at its peak. Additionally, Goddess Parvati, mother of Lord Ganesha, is also venerated in Hubballi. The town’s significance and vibrant culture make it a worthy addition to any itinerary.

These flights are being introduced to cater to business and leisure travelers seeking new and affordable flying options to access destinations that facilitate business development and offer tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.