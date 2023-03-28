IndiGo commences new direct flights between Bengaluru-Aurangabad

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has commenced new direct flights between Bengaluru-Aurangabad, effective March 28, 2023. This new route has been introduced to cater to the increasing demand for direct connectivity between the destinations. The new Bengaluru-Aurangabad route will reduce travel time to one and a half hours.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to introduce faster connectivity between Bengaluru-Aurangabad through new direct flights. Bengaluru as well as Aurangabad are major silk and cotton production centres, and we are confident that this direct connection will benefit not only those in the textiles business, but also others. Through Bengaluru, Aurangabad will also be connected to key domestic and international destinations on the 6E network. We are committed to make flying a pleasant experience for our customers and will uphold our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time, and affordable travel across an unparalleled network.”

Aurangabad, one of Maharashtra’s largest cities, is a tourist destination known for its monuments and structures. Aurangabad is India’s only tourist district with two World Heritage monuments. Since the last few decades, the city has been expanding as more and more industries and businesses have settled here, resulting in a lot of development and industrial growth. It is also known for Himroo, a silk and cotton fabric grown locally in Aurangabad.

Strengthening access to India’s high-tech industry, Bengaluru, would provide tourists with increased access to destinations like Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru Palace, Ulsoor Lake, and ISKCON Temple. Moreover, Bangalore silk is known for its simplicity, purity, and texture of Silk, which is expertly produced in Karnataka’s silk farms. These farms have been around for a while and have grown tremendously with the passage of time and textile industry renovations.