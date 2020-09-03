IndiGo commences flights between Male and Kochi under Air Bubble

Mumbai: In-line with its vision to strengthen international connectivity from India, IndiGo commenced two weekly flights between India and Maldives under air bubble from today. The first such arrangement in South-Asia was recently decided after the agreement between officials from both the governments. IndiGo will operate flights on Kochi-Male-Kochi route twice a week, while adhering to all the precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience on-board a lean clean flying machine.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to resume connections between India and Maldives, starting with two weekly flights between Male and Kochi under Air Bubble. Male will be connected to various domestic destinations in India from Kochi, while providing safe and hassle-free flying experience on board a lean, clean flying machine. India is one of the key markets for inbound tourism for Maldives, while it receives a huge share of its medical tourists from Maldives. These flights will promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a boost to economic recovery in both the countries”.

This step comes in accordance with the safe corridor provided by the local authorities where the tourists can travel straight to their respective resorts from the airport without any hassle, in absence of quarantine restrictions. Maldives opened its International border for tourists on July 15, since the inhabited islands and resort islands of the Maldives have been largely unaffected by the current pandemic. Additionally, this arrangement would also facilitate and regularize the flow of Maldivians seeking medical treatment to India as well as a sizeable number of Indians working as nurses, teachers, and resort workers in the Maldives.

