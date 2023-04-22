IndiGo commences codeshare connections to and from Bulgaria; strengthens connectivity to 16 countries in Europe

New Delhi: IndiGo, the leading carrier in India, has announced codeshare connections to Sofia and Varna, via Istanbul, effective from April 17, 2023. The 20 weekly connections offer multiple options and easy access to Bulgaria during the upcoming holiday season. IndiGo has previously launched connecting flights to 15 countries in Europe through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, stated, “We are delighted to introduce new connections from Istanbul to Varna and Sofia. These connections will not only enhance business connectivity but also provide customers with affordable options to plan travel during the forthcoming summer vacations. With the addition of this route through Turkish codeshare, IndiGo now connects to 32 destinations in Europe. We will continue to seek opportunities to provide affordable fares, on-time performance, and hassle-free connectivity across an unparalleled network for our customers.”

Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, boasts beautiful parks, Viennese-style architecture, museums, and ancient Roman history, as well as a lively nightlife scene and delicious food. Customers can explore the city’s popular tourist attractions, such as St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Pirotska Street, Mount Vitosha, Sofia Central Mineral Baths, and Boyana Church.

Varna, Bulgaria’s maritime capital, is a hub for commerce, transportation, education, tourism, entertainment, and healthcare, and is known for its year-round artistic and cultural events. Customers can visit the Sea Garden, Cape Galata, Varna Sea Port, Central Beach, and Saint Athanasius Church, among other well-known attractions.

Turkey is a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts, with sites such as the ancient Greek city of Ephesus, the Cappadocia rock valleys, the pure white travertine terraces of Pamukkale, and the ruins of the former Armenian capital Ani. Other popular attractions include the Hagia Sophia Mosque, Dolmabahce Palace, Bosphorus Strait, Istanbul Sea Life Aquarium, Blue Mosque, Grand Bazaar and Spice Bazaar, Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum, and Istanbul Cevahir Mall. The city boasts an excellent mix of Byzantine and Ottoman architecture, Middle Eastern cuisine, and pleasant weather.

These flights cater to both business and leisure travellers seeking affordable flying options to access destinations that offer business opportunities and tourist attractions. Customers can book their tickets through IndiGo’s official website, www.goIndiGo.in. These new flights will also boost the airline’s domestic connectivity.