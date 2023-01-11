IndiGo commenced direct flights between Pune and Dehradun

New Delhi: In line with its vision to enhance regional connectivity and accessibility, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, commenced the first direct flight between Dehradun and Pune. This new route has been introduced to cater to the increasing demand for direct connectivity between both destinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to connect Dehradun-Pune through direct flights, aimed at improving accessibility to the foothills of the Himalayas. The direct connection between the capital of Uttarakhand and the greenest city in Maharashtra will reduce travel time by 5 hours, catering to both business and leisure travellers. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network.”

These destinations are known for their breathtaking scenic tourist locations and serve as major education hubs of the country. The capital of Uttarakhand, Dehradun is a gateway to some of the most popular hill stations in the country like Nainital and Mussoorie. Though it is primarily known for the number of elite boarding schools it has like the Doon School and the Indian Military Academy, it is very well recognised for its calm and relaxing life where the weather is pleasant and the air, fresh. Dehradun is very near to some of India’s most popular pilgrimage sites such as Haridwar and Rishikesh. Tourist destinations like Barkot, Clement Town, Robber’s cave, Tapkeshwar Temple, Pindari Glacier, Rajaji National Park and Ghanta Ghar or Clock Tower, drive in tourists from all around the country.

Pune is widely regarded to be the second major IT hub and the most important automobile and manufacturing hub of India. Nicknamed as the Oxford of the East, Pune is the education hub and has joined the IT revolution by being the 2nd largest software hub in India. Aside from this, Pune prides itself for being known for its culture and heritage destinations like Lal Mahal, Shivneri Fort, Shanivarwada, Agakhan Palace, Lonavala-Khandala, Osho Ashram, Karla Caves, Sinhagad Fort, and more owing to its history of being one of the epicenters of the Maratha empire.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website https://www.goindigo.in/. The introduction of these flights will further bolster regional connectivity.