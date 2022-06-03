IndiGo CarGo awarded “Indian Air cargo Transport Leader of Covid Vaccine” at CarGo India Conference

New Delhi: India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, won the Indian Air cargo Covid Transport Leader of Covid Vaccine award at the recently held CarGo India Conference in Mumbai. IndiGo won the award for swiftly transporting COVID vaccines across India during the pandemic. IndiGo’s actions saved innumerable lives and livelihoods and helped the country emerge from the pandemic quickly. The award was presented to Mr. Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer- CarGo, IndiGo, during a conference at the Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Mumbai.

IndiGo has won its customers’ trust with its fleet of specialized vehicles and equipment that ensure safe and secure movement of cargo, safeguard cargo in even the harshest weather, and help every delivery arrive on time. The company is continuously expanding the size of its fleet and the number of destinations it serves. As a result, IndiGo provides customers with access to an extensive network, competitive air cargo rates, and reliable service.

At the conference, Mr. Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer- CarGo, IndiGo said, “The combined efforts of millions of Indians made it possible for the country to win the fight against COVID-19. We feel honored to be recognized for our part in this fight. This award is a testament to the fact that IndiGo CarGo’s reach extends to every corner of the country. Our expansive reach, and talented employees made it possible for us supply disparate regions with lifesaving vaccines. We have always been innovators and will continue to find novel solutions to serve our customers and country.”

IndiGo has carried out over 8600 CarGo- only charter flights in the past two years. On an average, the airline has been uplifting 800-1000 ton of CarGo every day. With the delivery of the first freighter aircraft – A321 P2Fs – in September, the plan is to increase the number to 2 such aircraft during FY2022-23. Before pandemic, Our CarGo CAGR growth was +12.0% vs a market growth of +2.1%. Due to the pandemic the cargo CAGR growth declined to +4.5% vs market growth of -0.7%. At a time when the passenger flights were restricted or limited, CarGo revenue was a critical input for the business and helped maintain the cashflow. IndiGo is proud to have contributed to the vaccination transportation program, by carrying over 1 billion vaccines within India during the period, amounting to about 60% of the total vaccines transported.