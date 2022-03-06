IndiGo brings back over 7180 Indian citizens in a week; Safely transfered from Budapest, Bucharest, Rzeszow, Suceawa and Kosice to Delhi

New Delhi: In its mission to support the repatriation efforts from Ukraine, IndiGo brought back over 7180 Indian citizens across 33 flights till Sunday. An additional 215 citizens will land back in the country on March 07 on another flight from Suceawa to Delhi. The airline operated 34 flights, around 52% out of a total 64 flights commissioned by the Government of India under Operation Ganga from February 28 to March 07. The airline is operating these missions on A321 aircraft with all safety precautions. Most of these flights carried relief material during their onward journey, while bringing back evacuees in the return leg via Istanbul.

The citizens were comforted during their return travel with hot meals like dal chawal, rajma chawal, Maggi; fresh subs and sandwiches from Istanbul and a wide variety of snacks including nuts, cookies, chips, complemented by hot and cold beverages.

Mr. Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo said, “We take pride in bringing back over 7180 Indian citizens in our mission to repatriate them from the crisis in Ukraine. Our operations team’s tireless efforts behind these missions have been rewarded with the satisfaction of uniting these citizens with their families back home. IndiGo remains committed to supporting this mission, responding to the critical humanitarian needs of the hour.”

Destinations Total flights Completed + Enroute (Feb 28-Mar 07) Rzeszow 11 Budapest 11 Bucharest 06 Suceava 05 Kosice 01