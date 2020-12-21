IndiGo books a hassle-free ride on road for its customers with UrbanDrive

New Delhi: In line with its vision to provide hassle-free services to its customers, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has partnered with Eco Rent A Cars tech powered platform – Urban Drive to provide car rental services to its customers. Through this collaboration, IndiGo customers will be able to book a chauffeur-driven cab service across 60 cities which are serving 42 airports on IndiGo domestic network: with options of hourly, intercity and airport transfer packages. Customers will be able book this service by visiting IndiGo’s website or app.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer IndiGo said, “At IndiGo, we are always on a lookout for options to offer seamless customer service. Our partnership with Urban Drive will enable one-stop shop experience for our customers, who will be able to book their journey from doorstep to doorstep, by adding first and last mile connectivity through Chauffeur Driven Cabs. This is a testimony of our continued focus on providing a hassle-free travel experience to our customers, as we choose Urban Drive as our ground mobility partner. We will continue to offer safe and hygienic travel experience with sanitized vehicles and our lean clean flying machines”.

Mr Rajesh Loomba, Managing Director, UrbanDrive said, “At Urban Drive, we aim to provide safe, seamless and reliable modes of transport to urban traveller, be it with a Chauffeur or on Self Drive to complement their fast-paced lifestyles.

We are pleased to collaborate with IndiGo, initially with our Chauffeur Driven cars to offer this first and last mile connectivity along with the flight, to their passengers.”

As part of the offer Urban Drive has created a special cobranded website which will enable IndiGo passengers to book safe and hygienic Chauffeur Driven Cabs across India initially and will soon add self-drive options along with 24 international destinations The bookings can be made in three simple steps, by picking the car, time and place. The additional benefits of booking through this collaboration would be that the customers will not have to pay any waiting or cancellation charges for the service in case of delay or cancellation of the respective flight.

