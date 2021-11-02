IndiGo bolsters its regional network with announces new flights from Bhopal

New Delhi: In-line with its vision to strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, today announced its new direct flights between Bhopal and Raipur, effective November 02, 2021. The new route was inaugurated with lamp lighting at the Bhopal airport as well as Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi. The ceremony was graced by Honourable Union Minister for Civil Aviation – Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia (virtually), Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan (virtually-TBC), and other eminent dignitaries from Bhopal and Raipur at the Bhopal airport.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to commence direct connections between the capital of Madhya Pradesh and steel city of Chhattisgarh. These new domestic flights will strengthen regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, as well as tourism. The City of Lakes, Bhopal, is known for its various natural and artificial lakes and is also one of the greenest cities in India. Direct connections between Raipur and Bhopal will cater to the regional travel demand between the two states, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility. We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine.”