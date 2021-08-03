IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to launch a pilot for IATA Travel Pass

New Delhi: In its effort to chart recovery for international travel, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has partnered with International Air Transport Association (IATA) to become first Indian airline to launch a pilot for IATA Travel Pass to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.

IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app that helps travellers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines. It is more secure and efficient than current paper processes used to manage health requirements. This is important given the potentially enormous scale of testing or vaccine verifications that will need to be securely managed.

The pass will enable IndiGo passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs of the destination. The passengers will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities as well as airlines to facilitate travel. The app will also enable passengers to manage and save all their travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout the travel experience.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are proud to partner with IATA to become the country’s first airline to take this step towards enabling customers with a travel pass mobile app. This initiative is a significant step to prepare for a new normal, especially with regards to international travel. Today, most countries have implemented protocols for travellers across the globe and this IATA Travel Pass will simplify and digitize the requisite passenger information for respective countries. We are certain that our collaboration with IATA on this innovation will prove to be a stepping-stone towards international air travel recovery, while providing a hassle-free experience to our customers”.

The platform will also enable authorized labs and test centres to securely send test results or vaccination certificates to passengers. The global registry, operated by IATA, will manage, and allow the secure flow of necessary information amongst all stakeholders and to provide a seamless passenger experience.