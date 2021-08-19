IndiGo bags 3 awards at the 2nd edition of Future of Contact Center Summit and Awards 2021

New Delhi: India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, has been honoured with three awards at Future of Contact Center Summit and Awards 2021. The airline won the awards for Contact Centre Unique Innovations & Transformation and Customer Experience Excellence in Aviation. Priyaah Sundaraam, Associate Vice President – Customer Relations, IndiGo was announced as the winner of the Disruption Management Leader Award, for a swift response to disruptions in business continuity and thinking out of the box to handle situations.

IndiGo has always been committed for being a leader in the global competitive environment, offering a hassle-free customer experience. Over the last year, the airline introduced various technology integrations including, Voice bot, Chat bot-Dottie, and AI-enabled WhatsApp service, which could successfully cater to handling huge volumes of interactions. Despite increased interaction volumes, the average service level was maintained above 96% with satisfaction score of 4.7 on a 5-star rating scale.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We feel honoured to be recognised in three categories at the Future of Contact Center Summit and Awards 2021. This is a testimony of the fact that we believe every customer complaint is a golden opportunity to review process, product, and people. We are sensitive to our customers’ needs, and deftly implement learnings, to provide services in the most efficient manner. Innovation & digital transformation is core to us as they pave the path for progression. These awards are an acknowledgement of our team’s persistence and commitment to deliver an exemplary hassle-free service even during the most challenging times.”

Contact Center Summit and Awards 2021 recognized leaders on their journey towards a hyper-personalized contact center of the future.