IndiGo awarded “Value Airline of the Year” at the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards 2022

New Delhi: India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, won Value Airline of the year award at the recently held ATW’s Airline Industry Achievement Awards 2022 in Doha. IndiGo was honored for expanding its domestic and international network, and contribution to the Indian aviation sector despite the pandemic. The award was presented to Mr. Willy Boulter- Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo during the 48th annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards 2022.

At the conference, Mr. Willy Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said “We are really delighted to receive this prestigious ATW award, which I was pleased to accept on behalf of all our people at IndiGo who provide the on time, hassle free and affordable service that we are famous for. ATW awards are hard to win and a concrete recognition of all the progress we have made, despite the pandemic, in growing the penetration and value of our brand in India and elsewhere.”

The 2022 ATW Winners span the globe, with US carrier Alaska Airlines named Airline of the Year, Norwegian regional airline Widerøe winning Eco-Airline of the Year, Korean Air recognized as Cargo Operator of the Year, Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo named Value Airline of the Year, Amman-based Royal Jordanian named Airline Market Leader and Canadian North named Regional Airline of the Year.

The 48th ATW Awards gala dinner was held on 21st June in Doha, Qatar, at the closing of the 78th IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit. The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards recognize excellence across a broad range of airline operations and are widely considered the most coveted in the air transport industry.