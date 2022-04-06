IndiGo appoints Mahesh Malik as Chief Commercial Officer – CarGo effective May 15, 2022

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) appoints Mahesh Malik as its new Chief Commercial Officer – CarGo. Mahesh will start on 15 May 2022.

Over the last several years, the Cargo industry in India has been witnessing exponential growth and IndiGo has been in the forefront of serving this industry via air connectivity across the country and neighboring nations. In addition to belly CarGo that IndiGo traditionally carries, since the pandemic, we made configuration changes to some of our aircraft to carry in-cabin CarGo. Over the next few months, IndiGo is planning to induct freighters into its fleet. To support this growth and to bring in enhanced focus on CarGo operations, IndiGo today announced the appointment of Mahesh Mallik as Chief Commercial Officer – CarGo.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to announce Mahesh’s appointment as our Chief Commercial Officer – CarGo. Mahesh has more than four decades of experience in the aviation industry managing different areas of Cargo sales, operations, and business development; working not just in the Indian market but with global customers as well. I would also like to thank Willy Boulter, who ends his contract with IndiGo on July 15, 2022, for effectively leading our CarGo business for the last four years.”

Mahesh Malik said, “I am delighted to join the IndiGo team and its talented senior leadership, many of whom I have had the joy of working alongside for decades. Over the past several years, the Cargo industry has gone through a period of transformative change; and with change comes opportunity. Coming in at this pivotal moment in the company’s journey, I envision creating new value and opportunity for our customers and partners around the world and harnessing our core strength as an advantage to grow in our traditional markets and accelerate our entry into new ones.”

Mahesh’s last assignment was as the Director, CEO & President at AVIAPRO Logistic Services Private Limited, heading the Cargo GSSA of Vistara. Prior to AVIAPRO, he worked with InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) as Vice President Cargo, where he managed sales and operations of airlines represented by IGAT as their Cargo GSSA. During his tenure at IGAT, he also helped launch IndiGo CarGo.