IndiGo announces unlimited free tickets for ‘Sona’ Munda, Neeraj Chopra for a period of one year

New Delhi: India’s leading carrier – IndiGo, today announced that it will offer unlimited free travel to ‘Gold Medallist’ Neeraj Chopra for a period of one year. This comes in recognition of Neeraj Chopra winning the Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the finals of Men’s javelin throw. The offer is applicable from August 8, 2021, till August 7, 2022.

Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honored to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year.”

“You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torch bearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj”.