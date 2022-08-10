IndiGo announces Ras Al-Khaimah as the 100th destination in 6E network

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, announced Ras Al-Khaimah as its 100th destination in 6E network. The airline will commence new direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah, effective September 22, 2022. Ras Al-Khaimah was also named as Gulf Tourism Capital for the year 2020 and 2021 by Gulf Cooperation Council.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce our entry into the fourth Emirate with Ras Al-Khaimah as our 26th international and 100th overall destination. These new flights will cater to the high demand for travel to Ras Al Khaimah, with India being the third largest international source market for the city in 2021, and traffic expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year. RAK is also focussing on becoming the regional leader in sustainable tourism, which aligns well with our overall focus on sustainability. The increased connectivity will not only bolster trade but also strengthen sustainable and responsible tourism between the countries. Our expansion to connect the 100th destination is a testament to our efforts to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across a wide network, onboard our lean clean flying machines.”

Mr. Atanasios Titonis, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport commented: “We are happy to have IndiGo airlines as our partner. Our team along with IndiGo’s team have been working several months together to achieve this main step for our airport and to boost tourism for Ras Al Khaimah as an Emirate. IndiGo’s working values are great, and their vision is commendable, and they are the right airline partners in our portfolio as we are on our way to transition into a destination airport. We envisage a huge array of opportunities coming in from the Indian subcontinent with the start of this operation as Mumbai is a major airline hub and it can further connect our passengers to several destinations within India and also other international destinations served by IndiGo.”

Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of The Department of Civil Aviation Ras Al Khaimah & Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said: “Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s partnership with IndiGo airlines is a significant step forward in getting back to a normal footing post the pandemic. We welcome them whole heartedly and we are enthusiastic to address the increased passenger flow from the Indian subcontinent. Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving tourism & industrial sector will benefit from this connectivity and I am confident that this partnership will prove to be an important piece in our ongoing expansion strategy for the airport.”

Apart from being the 100th destination, Ras Al-Khaimah is also the 4th city in the emirates, 11th destination in Middle East, and 26th international location in 6E network. The passengers can experience nature as well as authentic offerings along with beaches and Hazar mountains. Some of the tourist destinations at Ras Al-Khaimah include Sunset at Jebel Jais, Zipline Down Jebel Jais’ slope, Dhayah Fort, National Museum, Khatt Springs amongst others. RAK is a popular destination for leisure travellers, destination weddings and incentives targeting the MICE segment.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic and international connectivity.