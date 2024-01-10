IndiGo announces New Year Sale with fares starting at Rs. 1,799

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announced its New Year Sale for domestic and international flights, across all channels. The sale will run between January 09 to January 11, 2024, and offer fares starting at Rs. 1,799/- for flight bookings on domestic sectors and Rs. 3,591/- for flight bookings on international sectors. The offer is valid on travel between January 09, 2024, to October 02, 2024.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We have stepped into 2024 as more and more people are taking to the skies. IndiGo is dedicated to ensuring increased accessibility of travel, and this sale exemplifies that dedication. This offer also reinforces IndiGo’s commitment of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network. Cheers to a new year filled with travel and adventure.”

IndiGo has significantly expanded its reach through a series of new destination launches and route re-introductions. This includes new and exclusive routes and resumptions, all within the expansive 6E network. In this year, it remains committed to setting new industry standards, enhancing customer satisfaction, and providing unparalleled travel experiences, all with the goal of creating more unforgettable moments and forging stronger connections with its passengers.

For further information and to take advantage of these celebratory offers, customers are encouraged to visit the IndiGo website or download the IndiGo mobile app.