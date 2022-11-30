IndiGo announces new connections to France and Austria via Turkey

In its bid to strengthen international connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has announced the launch of connecting flights to Austria and France via Turkey, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. The new routes from Istanbul to Paris, Lyon, Nice and Toulouse will be effective from November 30, 2022, and the route from Istanbul to Salzburg, Austria will be effective from December 01, 2022. The new flights will provide customers with multiple options and easy access to international destinations for the upcoming holiday season.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “Keeping the travel demand in mind, we have introduced new connections to Austria and France for our customers. In addition to business connectivity, customers will also have access to several tourist attractions in France and Austria along with an opportunity to witness white Christmas during the holidays. These new routes will not only strengthen international connectivity but also enhance capacity and thereby affordability for travel to Europe. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across wide network.”

These locations are well-known for their beautiful and spectacular tourist attractions. France, also known as the “centre of high culture,” is popular for landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Notre-Dame Cathedral in the capital of Paris. Not only that, but France is also known around the world for its fashion, culture, art, and movies. Customers who want to wander around the streets and parks, enjoy the café terraces, and appreciate the architecture and French ‘good living’ should visit Paris. Famous for its architectural landmarks, Lyon is home to UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Fourvière hill, the Presqu’île, and the Croix-Rousse slopes. Nice, France’s fifth largest city, is regarded as a hub for research in industry, science, and advanced technology, whereas Toulouse is a great destination for travellers interested in traditional French culture as well as modern metropolitan facilities.

Along with its architectural works, Austria is popular for its castles, such as the Festung Hohensalzburg, Burg Hohenwerfen, Castle Liechtenstein, and Schloß Artstetten. It is also home to the Krimml Waterfalls which is Europe’s tallest waterfall. Furthermore, the country attracts visitors from across the globe for its national sport i.e skiing and boasts of some of the most beautiful skiing resorts in the world. One of the most attractive cities in Austria is Salzburg, less than 300 kms from its capital Vienna. It offers a sensory joy, with views offering picture-perfect landscapes, lively music, and entertainment. The city looks like a fairy tale all year round, but the Salzburg Christmas Market is a must-see for travellers and is particularly appealing to tourists from all over the world.

The new flights are designed to cater to travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the international connectivity.