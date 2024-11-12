IndiGo announces Getaway Sale for customers to fly more and save more

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announces its Getaway Sale offering discounts on fares and ancillary add-ons, across its domestic and international network. This limited-time offer will be available for booking from November 11 to November 13, 2024, for travel between January 01 and April 30, 2025.

The special Getaway sale will see one-way fares starting at INR 1,111/- for flight bookings on domestic sectors and INR 4,511/- for international sectors. Customers can also book standard seats priced at INR 111, exclusively on domestic sectors and enjoy additional discounts of up to 15% on select ancillary services.

This offer provides an opportunity for customers to plan their travels for the coming year, with attractive savings on both flights and ancillary add-ons. Over the last few months, IndiGo has significantly expanded its network with the launch of new destinations and route resumptions, all within the expansive 6E network.

For further information and to take advantage of these offers, customers are encouraged to visit the IndiGo website or download the IndiGo mobile app.