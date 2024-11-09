IndiGo announces Eight New Flights this Winter, to Bolster Accessibility across Northeast India

Introduces new connections between Agartala- Dibrugarh, and Guwahati- Dimapur

Adds frequency on Kolkata-Bangkok route and reinstates operations between Guwahati- Ahmedabad

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline announces new flights and resumption of operations in its winter schedule to significantly bolster connectivity to East and North-East India.

Announces exclusive tri-weekly flights between Agartala- Dibrugarh operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, starting from October 29, 2024

Announces new direct flights between Guwahati- Dimapur and resuming operations between Guwahati- Ahmedabad, operating daily from December 10, 2024

Announces frequency addition on the Kolkata- Bangkok route, operating 4 times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting from November 24, 2024

IndiGo will operate maiden direct flights connecting Agartala with Dibrugarh. The addition of these new routes and resuming operations will bolster domestic connectivity and provide business and leisure travellers with increased flight options to travel to their preferred destinations across East and Northeast India, thereby enhancing regional accessibility this winter. These new routes will also facilitate trade, commerce, and employment opportunities, further strengthening economic ties between the cities.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce these multiple new routes as a part of our ongoing winter schedule. There’s a surge in demand, and these flights will further strengthen regional connectivity, facilitating economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange. We do remain committed to providing affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous service, and a hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Agartala, the capital of Tripura, offers a unique blend of lush greenery and rich culture. Home to historical sites like Ujjayanta Palace, it promises visitors a glimpse into its vibrant heritage and captivating natural beauty.

Known as Assam’s “Tea Capital,” Dibrugarh enchants with its expansive tea gardens and the majestic Brahmaputra River. This charming city serves as a gateway to the diverse landscapes of northeastern India, attracting nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

Kolkata, also known as the City of Joy, is regarded as the educational, commercial, and cultural centre of Eastern India. It is one of the four metropolitan cities in India and has retained its quintessential charm despite modernization.

The bustling capital of Thailand, Bangkok, offers a vibrant mix of modern skyscrapers, historic temples, and lively street markets. Known for its rich culture, visitors can explore the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, and indulge in authentic Thai street food. The city’s nightlife, shopping districts, and floating markets create a dynamic atmosphere, making Bangkok a top destination for travellers seeking a blend of tradition and modern experiences.

Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, is situated along the banks of the Brahmaputra River. This vibrant city is famous for its wildlife sanctuaries, temples, and rich Assamese heritage, making it a key destination for nature and culture enthusiasts.

Dimapur, the largest city in Nagaland, serves as a cultural crossroad with a unique blend of Naga traditions and modern influences. Known for its vibrant markets and historical sites, it offers visitors a glimpse into the rich heritage of the region.

Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat, is renowned for its rich history, vibrant culture, and architectural marvels like the Sabarmati Ashram and the intricate stepwells. The city’s bustling markets and delectable street food make it a must-visit for travellers.