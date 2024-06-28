IndiGo announces direct flights from Bengaluru to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced new direct flight between Bengaluru and Abu Dhabi. Commencing from August 01, 2024, the Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flight will operate six times a week, serving as a gateway for Indian travellers to explore the island city and beyond, through IndiGo’s extensive network. It will also provide an opportunity for international travellers to witness the rich heritage and historical landmarks in the vibrant city of Bengaluru. With the launch of this new flight, IndiGo will now operate 75 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to 10 cities in India, further strengthening connectivity to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce direct flights between Bengaluru and Abu-Dhabi. Bengaluru is the tenth city on IndiGo network to offer direct flights between Abu Dhabi and India. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo offers 75 weekly frequencies to Abu Dhabi and over 220 to the UAE. This new flight will further strengthen travel, trade and tourism between India and the UAE by offering smooth and convenient options for business as well as leisure. As India’s premier airline, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver an affordable, on-time, courteous and hassle-free travel experience.”

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, is famous for its stunning islands and record-breaking theme parks, impressive architecture, cultural landmarks, and stunning shorelines. The city’s rapid development and urbanisation, coupled with the massive oil and gas reserves, have transformed it into a large, developed metropolis. Some of the famous attractions include Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Ferrari World, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Emirates Park Zoo, and Al Ain Palace Museum.

A techie’s paradise, Bengaluru is popularly known as the “start-up hub of India” and “India’s Silicon Valley”. The capital of Karnataka serves as the center of India’s high-tech industry and is famous for its parks and nightlife. With IndiGo’s enhanced connectivity, tourists can enjoy increased access to destinations like Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru Palace, Ulsoor Lake, and ISKCON Temple. The famous Bangalore silk is known for its simplicity, purity, and texture. This is produced expertly in Karnataka’s silk farms, which have been around for a while and have grown tremendously with the passage of time and the evolution of the textile industry.