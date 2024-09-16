IndiGo announces daily direct flights from Delhi to the holy city of Tirupati

Announces a new daily flight between Delhi and Tirupati

Increases frequency from 5 to 10 weekly flights for Delhi-Aizawl and from 5 to 7 weekly for Delhi-Dimapur route

New Delhi IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, launches new route connecting Delhi, the capital city of India, and Tirupati, renowned for its historic temples. With operations commencing October 5, 2024, this new route will increase accessibility for pilgrims from Delhi seeking spiritual solace in the sacred city. This will be the tenth city that IndiGo will directly connect to Tirupati, following Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolhapur, Madurai, and five other cities.

Government initiatives have accelerated spiritual tourism by enhancing connectivity among major pilgrimage destinations. The introduction of the Delhi-Tirupati route reflects the increasing demand for religious travel, offering customers an efficient and on-time travel solution.

Meanwhile the airline is doubling its frequency on the Delhi-Aizawl route, increasing from 5 to 10 weekly flights, while frequency on the Delhi-Dimapur route is increasing from 5 to 7 weekly flights providing greater convenience and flexibility for customers travelling to these important northeastern destinations.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce daily direct flights connecting Delhi and Tirupati, addressing the substantial demand for travel to this wonderful city in Andhra Pradesh. This new route will facilitate seamless connectivity that will enable customers to make the most of their visit to the city’s historic temples. We are also increasing the frequency of flights on the Delhi-Aizawl and Delhi-Dimapur routes to meet the growing demand for increased travel options. At IndiGo, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing affordable, punctual, and hassle-free journeys across an unmatched network, all while maintaining our hallmark courtesy and care.”

Tirupati, nestled in the lush hills of Andhra Pradesh, is most famous for the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. This temple is one of the richest and most visited in the world, drawing millions of devotees annually. Beyond its spiritual significance, Tirupati is renowned for its delicious laddoo prasadam, the scenic seven hills of Tirumala, and nearby natural wonders like Talakona Waterfalls and Chandragiri Fort. The city is also emerging as a hub for education and business, with expanding infrastructure and modern facilities.

Aizawl, the scenic capital of Mizoram, is best known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Sitting on the hills of northeastern India, the city offers stunning views of the surrounding valleys and lush greenery. Aizawl has deep roots in Mizo traditions and Christianity, with landmarks like Solomon’s Temple and Mizoram State Museum drawing visitors. Beyond its cultural allure, the city is famous for its bamboo handicrafts, vibrant markets, and festivals like Chapchar Kut. Aizawl is also steadily growing as a center for education and commerce, with modern infrastructure and increasing urban development.

Dimapur, Nagaland’s largest city, blends cultural richness with natural beauty, and holds historical significance, with ancient ruins like the Kachari Rajbari. The city is famous for its local markets, handicrafts, and festivals like the Hornbill Festival, which celebrates the rich heritage of the region. As the city modernizes with an airport and improved roadways, it is becoming a vital business and educational hub. The recent opening of the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre (IBHIC) enhances opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs, solidifying Dimapur’s role as a key commercial gateway in northeastern India​.