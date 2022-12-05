IndiGo announces 32 new connecting flights to enhance connectivity between India and Europe

In line with its vision to strengthen international connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has announced 32 new connecting flights to Milan, Manchester, Birmingham, Rome, and Venice, effective December 07, 2022, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These new routes will offer more options and add capacity for customers travelling between India and Europe in the upcoming holiday season.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are extremely pleased to add more capacity between India and Europe during this holiday season, given the high demand for international travel. These flights will cater to travellers exploring Italy and UK, with one stop connections to Milan, Manchester, Birmingham, Rome, and Venice via Istanbul. These new routes will not only strengthen international connectivity but also enhance affordability for travel to Europe. We will continue to strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service.”

These destinations are well known for their majestic tourist attractions throughout the year. Milan is an alpha global city famous for its art, history, architecture, and football, as well as extraordinary fashion and culinary scenes. It is known worldwide for the majestic Duomo Cathedral, the prominent opera La Scala, the medieval Sforza Castle, the dazzling Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade, and Leonardo Da Vinci’s legacy. Rome is generally considered to be the “cradle of Western civilization and Christianity”, and the centre of the Catholic Church. It is known for its heritage and historical monuments/destinations like the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, Castel Sant’Angelo, Ponte Sant’Angelo, Trevi Fountain, Roman Forum, Piazza Navona, the Spanish Steps, Vatican museums, and the Pantheon. Venice, known also as the “City of Canals,” “The Floating City,” and “Serenissima,” is arguably one of Italy’s most picturesque cities. With its winding canals, gondola rides, vibrant streets, and carnival celebrations, striking architecture, and beautiful bridges, Venice is a popular destination for travel.

Manchester is synonymous with football and is known for its lively music scene and sports clubs. Destinations like Heaton Park, Manchester Art Gallery, Manchester Cathedral, Etihad Stadium, Manchester United Museum & Stadium and Museum of Transport, Greater Manchester, are among the bucket list of every traveller. Known as England’s ‘Second City’, Birmingham is the largest city in England after London. It’s also known as the ‘City of a Thousand Trades’ due to its status as the world’s first manufacturing town. From the mirror-fronted façade of Birmingham’s Grand Central station to the ‘bubble-wrapped’ Bullring shopping centre, modern architectural landmarks are scattered throughout the city Centre. Tourists from all around the world visit Birmingham for destinations like the Cadbury World, St. Philip’s Cathedral, Jewelry Quarter and Victoria Square.

The new flights are designed to cater to travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the international connectivity.