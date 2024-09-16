IndiGo and Amadeus enter strategic NDC partnership

New Delhi: India’s leading airline, IndiGo, has reached an agreement with travel technology leader Amadeus to provide travel sellers in India and around the world with access to the airline’s NDC content via the Amadeus Travel Platform.

IndiGo has decided to rely on Amadeus for its unique and robust offering, which combines state-of-the-art airline and distribution technology with an unmatched market reach. The airline, which will carry more than 110 million passengers in 2024 and has growth ambitions backed by one of the largest aircraft order books in the industry, will strengthen its competitive edge through access to new markets and customer segments, thanks to Amadeus’ 96% global market coverage of NDC-ready travel sellers across the globe.

NDC technology, with its standardized messaging is a game changer in the distribution landscape. It opens up new opportunities for airlines to distribute their content to travel sellers even more efficiently and elevate their retailing to the next level. For corporate clients and travel agencies, NDC simplifies the booking process by providing direct access to IndiGo’s full range of products. This not only streamlines operations but also delivers the ability to offer exclusive deals and promotions tailored to individual traveller profiles.

With the Amadeus NDC capabilities and the seamless integration with the airline’s IT systems powered by Navitaire, IndiGo is able to build dynamically price-tailored offers and expose them to customers – boosting ancillary sales and optimizing the customer experience, regardless of which sales channel they choose quickly and efficiently. IndiGo is fully live with NDC 21.3 distribution capability and servicing bookings from agents across Singapore, UAE, and Africa.

IndiGo’s commitment to embracing NDC technology reflects its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. By providing greater access and reach of its products and services, IndiGo will be putting more control in the hands of its customers allowing them to make informed choices and enjoy a more seamless travel experience from booking to boarding.

Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “IndiGo celebrated its 18th anniversary this year and introduced exciting new products, including IndiGoStretch, and IndiGo BluChip. This is a part of our strategy ‘Towards New Heights and across New Frontiers’ to address the evolving needs of the travelers. This agreement with Amadeus will enable us to take our Distribution Strategy to the next level and provide travelers, with our exciting new products, on an even greater scale, in India and around the world. Amadeus has built a deep integration into the ecosystem of travel sellers around the world, and this will enable IndiGo to leverage IATA’s NDC and ONE Order visions while ensuring an exceptional travel experience for our customers. Over the course of 18 years, IndiGo has revolutionized and democratized air travel in India and this agreement marks yet another important milestone in our journey to redefine air travel.”

Decius Valmorbida, President, Travel, Amadeus, said, “We look forward to working with IndiGo to simplify its distribution strategy and take advantage of new technology standards. Amadeus is the world’s largest travel distribution platform and the largest provider of IT solutions to airlines which puts us in a unique position to drive NDC forward. Our technology will enable the airline to easily tailor its offers using the latest merchandising capabilities, and efficiently present and distribute them in a way that enriches and enhances the shopping experience for both its passengers and travel sellers worldwide.”

IndiGo features a fleet of over 350+ aircraft, with more than 2,000 daily flights, connecting 120+ destinations, of which 34 are international. Last year, the carrier welcomed over 100 million passengers with a focus on offering fares that are affordable, on-time flights, and a hassle-free travel experience.