IndiGo achieves milestone of 150+ daily departures from Hyderabad

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, celebrates yet another milestone of achieving 150+ daily departures from Hyderabad airport w.e.f February 01, 2023. Currently, IndiGo operates to 49 cities domestically and 8 cities internationally from Hyderabad including Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, Dammam, Muscat, and Kuwait City.

Additionally, as part of strengthening sustainable operations at Hyderabad, IndiGo has also deployed 7 new electric buses with zero carbon emissions at Hyderabad airport. IndiGo is committed to an ESG strategy that balances ambition and the practical limitations of the aviation sector. In 2021, IndiGo reduced emissions via ground support equipment automation, adopting solutions in passenger and freight services such as ‘modified baggage BFL for cabin loading’, using 10-tonne electrical tug instead of 20-tonne and battery-operated baggage freight loader.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Ramdas, Executive Vice President, IndiGo said, “We are excited to announce that IndiGo is now operating 150+ daily flights from Hyderabad. These flights cater to the increasing travel demand to and from Hyderabad, in line with the government’s vision to improve accessibility and tourism infrastructure in the state. It is definitely a big feat for us to celebrate as we also reduce our carbon footprint through induction of e-buses for ground operations. We will strive to stay true to our vision of sustainability and promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network.”

A recent industry report stated that Hyderabad emerged as one of the most frequently booked business cities in India and bookings from Hyderabad increased by 100 per cent year on year. The 150+ departures from Hyderabad will help in catering to the growing traffic demand and passenger volume from the city, as Indian aviation marks recovery and growth in 2023.