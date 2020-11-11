IndiGo achieves its next milestone; operates 1,00,000 flights since lockdown

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s largest Airline, marked the accomplishment of completing 1,00,000 flights since lockdown on November 11, 2020. The tally includes scheduled commercial operations, passenger charters, CarGo charters, Air Bubble flights, and repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat programme. The airline had earlier completed 50,000 flights since lockdown on September 12, 2020. IndiGo reached this milestone with the operation of 6E 216 from Hyderabad to Varanasi this morning. IndiGo operated these flights while adhering to all the precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience on-board a lean, clean flying machine.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to have successfully operated 1,00,000 flights as of today since the lockdown period. After the most unprecedented halt to the whole aviation industry, it is indeed an achievement for us. This gives us the proud feeling of being an integral part in supporting India’s growth towards the economy and employment via our operations. Completion of this milestone is a validation that the faith of passengers in air travel has been restored and the overall air travel demand is also coming back to its pre-COVID shape gradually. We look forward to achieving more milestones in the coming months as we go by the current demand. We will continue to adapt our business to the needs of the hour”.

Being the leading CarGo operator in the domestic market, IndiGo operated 2687 CarGo flights over the last 6 months and transporting over 23350 MT of CarGo between April to October 2020.

To celebrate this milestone, IndiGo has also planned various activities at the airports including the achievement announcement, decorations, ribbon cutting ceremony with a dedicated check-in counter and a surprise flash mob.

