Indigenous herbal knowledge recognised through patents

Custodians of herbal traditional knowledge from Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat were granted herbal patents at felicitation programs held earlier at the University of Kashmir and subsequently at the National Innovation Foundation, Gandhinagar on October 22, 2024.

India has been bestowed with rick resource of traditional herbal knowledge systems. These valuable systems are being preserved, sustained by outstanding traditional knowledge holders across the nation enabling sustainability of natural resources. Knowledge holders interact within their ecological system and possess deep understanding of local flora accumulated through experiences, experiments and wisdom. These practices are tools for solving challenges in human health and agriculture including livestock at their locale. With rising concern on environmental hygiene, antimicrobial resistance, these sustainable practices are gaining importance. Such herbal medicines have to be recognized, scientifically valorised for integrating in health care system.

The National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF) has been pivoting protection of indigenous knowledge system of the country. NIF had incubated large pool of outstanding traditional knowledge practices and protected this wisdom through Intellectual Property [IP] Rights. Several of these technologies were IP protected to create opportunity in scaling up technologies for social benefit.

Protecting these health traditions with scientific evidence can augment link between informal and formal system for larger social goals.

Working towards this, the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) recognised 26 outstanding knowledge holders with herbal patent grants. This will facilitate in scaling up of technologies for commercial and social ventures.

Such knowledge protection and recognition can help to advance the scientifically proven herbal practices in terms of technology readiness level and to forge industry partnerships. These collaborative efforts could pave the path towards indigenous cost-effective solutions for public health concerns.

Outstanding knowledge holders during felicitation program, July 23, 2024, University of Kashmir, Srinagar

Such initiatives are vital for India’s herbal heritage and emphasize the critical requirement for sustainable practices that can enhance foster economic growth and community resilience. These features highlight importance of safeguarding indigenous knowledge while paving the way towards development of sustainable practices as well as in pharmaceutical development of herbal medicinal products. Encouraging these technologies helps to complement health system with novel therapeutic/supportive products.