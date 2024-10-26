“India’s Young Workforce Propels Global Recognition as Skilled Talent Hub,” Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today congratulated the toppers of the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) and Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) from ITIs and NSTIs across the country at the annual Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2024, through a written message that was shared with all. Organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the event celebrated the accomplishments of over 8 lakh graduates nationwide, highlighting their dedication to skill excellence.

Held simultaneously at more than 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 33 National Skills Development Institutes (NSTIs), the event marked a significant milestone for India’s skilling ecosystem. The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under MSDE, organized the central ceremony at Kaushal Bhawan Auditorium in New Delhi, graced by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, alongside key stakeholders, and live-streamed to institutes nationwide with more than 19 lakh students.

In his message to the graduates, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi highlighted that the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, organized by the Directorate General of Training under MSDE, is a unique event, bringing together students from ITIs, NSTIs, ITOTs, and various other institutions. Extending his best wishes to the graduates, the Prime Minister described the ceremony as a significant milestone—not just as a celebration of completing training, but as the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. He emphasized that the skills acquired by these young professionals have the potential to drive India’s development forward and strengthen the nation’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The Prime Minister further emphasized the vital role of skilled youth as India’s greatest strength and the essential contributors to the nation’s growth. He highlighted how India is increasingly recognized globally as a powerhouse of skilled talent due to the expertise and scale of its young workforce. The Prime Minister assured that with India’s policies centered on empowering youth, MSDE is committed to providing future-ready, globally relevant skill training. He expressed optimism that, through enhanced internship opportunities, technical education upgrades, and valuable international partnerships, India’s young professionals will make a lasting impact on the global workforce and play a critical role in India’s journey to becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Under the long-term skilling ecosystem, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) conducted the All India Trade Test (AITT) for the Academic session 2023-24 (1-year trades) and 2022-24 (2-year trades) under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS). These were held in ITIs during July-August 2024 and the result was declared in September 2024. The examination was conducted for more than 19 Lakh students in 152 trades and the pass percentage is 87.34%.

Similarly, for the Instructors trained under the Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) which is being implemented in the NSTIs and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) across the country, 9292 students appeared for the final examination and 7873 passed. The pass percentage for the same was 84.73%.

This time, 48 students of CTS and CITS under DGT, MSDE were felicitated during the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, held at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi. These include All India Toppers of CTS & CITS, Trade Toppers of Top 10 Trades of CTS and top 5 trades under CITS, Female Toppers for Hard Engineering Trades, Toppers amongst Divyangjan, Toppers of the Flexi-MoU Scheme under CTS and Toppers of New Age Courses.

The Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh – Skill Convocation ceremony, held across 15000+ ITIs and NSTIs across the country, was enhanced by the enthusiastic participation of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs), attending ceremonies in their constituencies to congratulate students on their accomplishments. Speaking about this effort, Shri Jayant Chaudhary remarked, “The presence of MPs and MLAs at local ceremonies symbolizes our collective commitment to fostering skill development in every corner of India. Such participation not only amplifies the significance of this convocation but also inspires our youth to view skilling as a path to national growth and self-reliance.”

In his address, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, praised the dedication and hard work of the students, stating, “India’s skill ecosystem spans a vast network of 15,000 ITIs that have upheld their credibility over the years. As industry demands evolve, our ITI network must continually adapt and stay resilient to fulfill its purpose. Today marks a significant step toward making skills aspirational for all. Through the collaborative efforts of our directorates and state governments, we have established a robust assessment system empowering students to shape their future vision. The outstanding achievements of women in various exams and assessments reflect the encouraging progress of our nation. This year, for the first time in Union Budget history, ITI improvement has been prioritized, aligning this initiative closely with the government’s transformative vision for India.”

Shri Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the importance of aligning ITIs with local industry needs, stating, “Our ITIs should cater to the specific requirements of local industries, ensuring that skill development is relevant and impactful. I encourage companies, as well as MPs and MLAs, to take a personal interest in the upgradation of these institutions. Their involvement will be instrumental in driving forward our goal of a skilled and industry-ready workforce across all regions.”

Ms. Preethi Pal, the distinguished young para-athlete from Meerut, U.P., who recently clinched two bronze medals at the Paralympics, served as the guest of honor. She recounted the adversities and challenges she has encountered on her journey, inspiring students to remain steadfast in their pursuit of goals despite any obstacles. During the event, medalists from the World Skill Competition 2024 also shared their personal journeys, highlighting how India is establishing its presence on the global skilling stage.

The event also highlighted MSDE’s latest initiatives aimed at aligning the skilling framework with industry demands and emerging technologies. As part of these initiatives, MSDE launched a foundational module on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for all ITI students. Developed by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), the 7.5-hour curriculum introduces students to core AI concepts, preparing them for technology-driven careers. The Employability Skills (ES) Facilitator Manual for trainers was also unveiled, enabling instructors to provide structured, impactful lessons on essential employability skills through simplified and interactive methods.

Another significant announcement was the introduction of new Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) learning materials. Developed in-house by the trainers of NSTIs and the National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI) under DGT, these comprehensive CITS resources cover courses such as Fitter, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Welder, and Computer Software Applications, aligning with industry standards at NSQF Level 5. These materials ensure that instructors gain both technical knowledge and effective pedagogical skills to elevate the learning experience and career-readiness of vocational trainees across the country.

The Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh celebrates not just the hard work of the graduates but the remarkable commitment of educators, trainers, and policymakers who work together to empower India’s skilled workforce. Through events like this, MSDE aims to inspire the youth of India to harness their skills for a prosperous and self-reliant future, reinforcing the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.