India’s Urban Homeless Population at 9.38 Lakh: Census 2011 Data

Census of India conducts enumeration of population in the country on decadal basis including homeless people. As per Census of India 2011, a total of 9,38,348 people were homeless in urban areas of the country.

‘Land’ and ‘Colonisation’ are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to housing for their citizens including homeless are implemented by States/Union Territories (UTs). However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) supplements the efforts of States/UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) since June 25, 2015 to provide pucca house in urban areas across the country.

Based on the project proposals submitted by States/UTs, more than 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned so far. Of the sanctioned houses, more than 114.33 lakh have been grounded for construction, of which more than 85.04 lakh are completed/delivered to the eligible beneficiaries. The implementation period of PMAY-U scheme which was earlier from 25.06.2015 to 31.03.2022, has since been extended up to 31.12.2024, except Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical, to complete all the houses sanctioned under the scheme without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.

Additionally, the Government is implementing a Scheme of Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) to ensure availability and access of the urban homeless population to permanent shelters including the basic infrastructure facilities like water supply, sanitation, safety and security. So far 1,986 shelter homes with space for more than 1.41 lakh persons have been created under this scheme for urban homeless in the country.