India’s Total Recovered Cases leap past Active Cases by more than 1cr

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India’s total recovered cases have leaped over the Active caseload by more than one crore today.

The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 while the Active Cases in the country stand at 2,08,012 today. The gap between the two has progressively grown to touch 1,00,03,330. The total recovered cases are nearly 50 times the active cases in the country.

With this, India’s Recovery Rate has touched 96.59%.

14,457 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country while the number of new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours is 13,788.

As India’s daily positive cases see a continuous slide, the daily fatalities due to COVID19 in the country have also seen a steady decline. The country has recorded less than 150 fatalities (145) in the last 24 hours after approximately 8 months (7months 23 days).

The following graph shows the daily deaths contribution by different States in last 24 hours. 15 States have contributed 0 deaths, 13 States have contributed between 1 to 5 daily deaths, 4 States have contributed 5 to 10 deaths, 1 State has contributed 10 to 20 Deaths and more than 20 States have contributed 2 Deaths.

71.70% of the new recovered cases are observed from seven States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 4,408 newly recovered cases in single day. 2,342 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 855 in Karnataka.

76.17% of the new cases are from six States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of daily new cases at 5,005. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,081 and 745 new cases, respectively.

Seven States & UTs have reported 83.45% of the total fatalities happened in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 50 deaths. Kerala also saw a fatality count of 21 while West Bengal reported 12 new deaths.

Related

comments