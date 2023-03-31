India’s StartUps and R&D outcomes setting global benchmarks : Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said India’s StartUps and R&D outcomes are setting global benchmarks and are at par with the world. In addition, under PM Sh Narendra Modi, India’s StartUp ecosystem has achieved global ranking of No. # in the world, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing the Sree Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Grants Award Ceremony instituted by the Sree Padmavathi Venkateswara Foundation, in New Delhi.

Cautioning against working in silos, the Minister called for cultivating synergy between all stakeholders such as the academia, Startups, research institutions and industry to reap the benefits of collective efforts.

The Minister said, India needs to take the lead in scientific R&D. The Government has set the goal of TB Free Bharat by 2025. During the Covid pandemic, the Department of Biotechnology made the world’s first DNA based vaccine.

Dr Jitendra Singh remarked that, but for the brief two years of Covid, the wider phenomenon in the last three to five decades is that India has moved from communicable to non-communicable diseases. “The WHO Guidelines of Management of Diabetes during Pregnancy have been formulated by a Group which I belong to,” he added.

Commending the Sree Padmavathi Venkateswara Foundation for giving recognition to budding scientists, Dr. Jitendra Singh observed that unlike the West, the culture of philanthropy is yet to pick up in India. He also advocated more private participation in R&D to double up Government efforts.

The Minister said, there is no noble deed for distinguished professionals other than giving back to society and being of some utility to the society at large.

On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh gave away the Paramahamsa Grants Awards in Biomedical Sciences and Agricultural Sciences.