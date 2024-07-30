India’s star shooter, Manu Bhaker has made history by securing her second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 202

Paris: India’s star shooter, Manu Bhaker has made history by securing her second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

This remarkable feat makes her the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Summer Olympic Games post-independence.

The 22-year-old clinched her first bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event and followed it with a second in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, partnering with Sarabjot Singh.

Previously, Norman Pritchard, a British-Indian athlete, won two medals at the 1900 Summer Games before independence, earning silver in both the men’s 200m sprint and the 200m hurdles.

The Indian duo had a shaky start, losing the initial series. However, they made a swift comeback, leading 4-2 after the third series and widening the gap to 8-2 after the fifth.

Despite South Korea narrowing the lead to 6-10 after the eighth series, the Indian pair maintained their composure to secure the victory by a comfortable margin.

Sarabjot Singh earned his first Olympic medal through this event. Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker has become the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games, having initiated India’s medal tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event.