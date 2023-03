The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the achievements of Tuticorin VOC port a Y-o-Y growth of 11.35%. The Port has handled 36.03 Million Tonnes of cargo, as on 14.03.2023 and surpassed the target of 36 Million Tonnes, set by the Shipping Ministry 17 days ahead in the FY 2022-23.

In a reply to a tweet by V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tuticorin, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Good! India’s port sector is growing rapidly and contributing to economic progress.”