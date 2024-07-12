India’s Population to Peak at 1.7 Billion in 2060s Before Declining, UN Predicts

India will remain the world’s most populous country into the next century, peaking at 1.7 billion in the 2060s before declining to 1.5 billion by 2100, according to the UN World Population Prospects 2024 Summary. The report highlights India’s demographic dividend, with a growing working-age population until 2054, urging investments in education, health, and infrastructure. Life expectancy is projected to rise to 83.3 years by 2100, while the total fertility rate will drop below the replacement rate.