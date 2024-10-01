India’s Navy Chief Engages in Defence Talks During Maiden Greece Visit

The visit of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), to Greece saw extensive deliberations with senior Greek Defence officials aimed at further consolidating bilateral defence relations between India and Greece. The maiden visit to Greece, by an Indian Navy CNS focused on enhancing interoperability, furthering training cooperation, and exploring defence collaboration, aimed at strengthening Navy-to-Navy partnership with shared goals of a stable and secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region and the Mediterranean.

Major interactions during the visit included meetings with the Deputy Minister of Defence, the Chief of Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), the Deputy Chief of HNDGS, the Chief of the Hellenic Navy, CinC Hellenic Fleet, and the Superintendent of the Hellenic Naval Academy.

Both sides emphasised strong diplomatic and defence ties, aiming to expand joint training, exercises, and defence collaboration. Enhanced synergy and interoperability were discussed, including potential port calls and increased engagement through joint maritime activities. Discussions included opportunities for Greece to leverage Indian Navy training facilities and to participate in the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta in December 2024. Greece also offered FOST-level training opportunities. The feasibility of a White Shipping Information Exchange (WSIE) agreement to enhance maritime security in the region and Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks to further deepen strategic and operational collaboration, were also discussed.