India’s milk production registers monumental growth by 83 MT in last 8 years

India’s milk production has registered a monumental growth in the last eight years as it has increased by 83 Million Tonnes. In 2013-14, the production was 138 Million Tonnes which increased to 221 Million Tonnes in 2021-22. Reacting to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, a vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen Nari Shakti.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala has credited it to the government’s initiatives for a paradigm shift in the policy perspective of the Dairy and Animal Husbandry sector in the last eight years. He added a huge budgetary allocation has also been made for this sector which was mostly ignored earlier. The Minister also said that Centre has expanded the vaccination program for Foot and Mouth Disease to pan India. He added that it was launched as an eradication programme which was earlier a disease control program limited to selected states and districts.