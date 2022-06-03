India’s merchandise exports rose by 15.46 % to 37.29 billion dollar in May

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports rose by 15.46 percent to 37.29 billion dollar in May 2022 on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to 23.33 billion dollars during the month.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry today, India’s merchandise export in April -May 2022-23 was 77.08 billion dollars with an increase of 22.26 percent over 63.05 billion dollars in April-May 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum exports in May this year was 29.18 billion dollars, registering a positive growth of 8.13 percent over non-petroleum exports of 26.99 billion dollars in May last year.